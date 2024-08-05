WWE NXT & AEW Dynamite To Go Head-to-Head On October 8

WWE NXT will once again go head-to-head with AEW Dynamite in a battle for the ratings this October, close to a year after the two shows last did battle. The October 8, edition of Dynamite will take place on Tuesday rather than its usual Wednesday spot as the show is being preempted that week due to the MLB playoffs.

The October 8, Dynamite will take place from the Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington, and Bryan Danielson is being advertised for the show. That’s in spite of Danielson’s full-time contract with AEW coming up and AEW not announcing many dates for the Washington-native post All In: London on August 25.

The week of October 8, will be the second week of WWE NXT following its move to The CW. The five-year broadcast TV deal between the two sides was announced in November 2023 and is the biggest deal for WWE’s developmental brand. The show currently airs on the USA Network, since it moved off the WWE Network and onto syndicated Television in 2019.

Going Head-to-Head

This upcoming head-to-head will be the second time that Dynamite and WWE NXT face off in the battle for supremacy. The two shows last did battle on October 10, 2023, as Dynamite was again preempted on TNT. Both shows brought in heavy hitters with Dynamite seeing the AEW in-ring debut of Adam Copeland who had debuted the previous week at Wrestle Dream. For WWE NXT, notable big names were included in the show such as John Cena, Cody Rhodes Paul Heyman, and WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker.

Things got especially heated with Tony Khan before the two shows faced off, as the AEW President vowed to stick it to those “bald a**holes” Shawn Michaels and Triple H. Instead, AEW Dynamite hit its lowest rating in close to two years, while WWE NXT hit its third-highest viewership since the move to the USA Network.

Will lightning strike twice this October or will things go better for Dynamite this time? Stay tuned to SE Scoops for the latest ahead of this upcoming head-to-head.