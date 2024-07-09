Bobby Steveson Announces WWE Departure

WWE is going through roster shake-ups, with superstars not getting their contracts renewed. Former talents like Ricochet and Dijak have recently left the company to become free agents. The company has also re-signed superstars like Drew McIntyre, Chad Gable, and Angel Garza.

On Monday, Bobby Steveson (NXT’s Damon Kemp) announced that he’s no longer under contract with WWE. The older brother of Olympic gold medalist and former WWE star Gable Steveson expressed gratitude for his experience and is accepting business inquiries.

As of today I am no longer under contract with WWE. Forever grateful for the people I met and the experiences I’ve had. For business inquiries – damonkempmgmt@gmail.com — Bobby Steveson (@damonkempwwe) July 8, 2024 - Advertisement -

What’s Next For Bobby Steveson?

Stevenson’s last match with the company was a loss to Tavion Heights on the June 25 episode of NXT. The match was set up to further initiate Heights into the No Quarter Catch Crew (Charlie Dempsey, Myles Bourne & Stevenson). Now, it’s Steveson who is out.

Regardless, it’s possible for Stevenson to succeed on the independent wrestling scene or potentially with a new company if he stays in pro wrestling. He grew as a performer throughout his time in NXT and could be an asset to another promotion.

It’s unclear if his next business venture will be in wrestling, as he didn’t say he was accepting bookings. That said, Stevenson has shown that he is a talent for professional wrestling and has the potential to achieve great things if he chooses to continue.