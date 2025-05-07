Myles Borne Earns NXT Title Shot Against Oba Femi at WWE Battleground

A new challenger has emerged for the NXT Championship, and it’s not who fans expected. Following a 25-man battle royal on WWE NXT, Myles Borne has earned the right to face Oba Femi at WWE Battleground.

The stacked match featured top names such as Trick Williams, Ethan Page, Lexis King, Wes Lee, and Shawn Spears. Adding to the surprise, TNA’s Elijah (best known to WWE fans as Elias) made a notable appearance that drew a strong reaction from the crowd.

As the match narrowed down, the final four included Je’Von Evans, Shawn Spears, Ethan Page, and Borne. In a chaotic ending, Evans was eliminated by both Spears and Page, who then turned on each other.

Page attempted to throw out Spears but failed, and Borne seized the moment by eliminating Page. In a final twist, Page dragged Spears out with him, leaving Borne as the last man standing.

With this victory, Myles Borne now heads into WWE Battleground as the number one contender to Oba Femi’s NXT Championship.

NXT Battleground 2025

The third NXT Battleground event takes place Sunday, May 25, 2025. The event will stream live on Peacock/Netflix.

Match Card

NXT Championship:

Oba Femi (c) vs. Myles Borne

NXT Women’s Championship:

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

TNA World Championship:

Joe Hendry (c) vs. Trick Williams

(First time the TNA World Title will be defended on a WWE event)