Rob Van Dam Interested In Managing WWE NXT Superstar

Rob Van Dam is a true legend in the ring but now the WWE Hall of Famer is open to serving a role outside the squared circle. Speaking to B4 The Bell, Rob Van Dam recalled sharing the screen with NXT’s Kelani Jordan during the NXT show at the ECW Arena.

“Kelani Jordan. I’m on board. We did a really cool little backstage vignette in November or December when I was at NXT for a second.”

Van Dam wasn’t just impressed by Jordan but is open to serving as her manager on WWE TV should the opportunity arise.

“We both did the splits across the chairs, facing each other. So that’s my answer—I’ll be her manager.“

Having the endorsement of Rob Van Dam is another feather in the cap of Kelani Jordan. Last year, Jordan became the first-ever WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion, winning the gold in a six-woman ladder match. Jordan’s 140-day reign saw her retain against Michin, Izzi Dame, Sol Ruca, Wendy Choo and others before losing the gold to Fallon Henley.

Even after losing the gold, Kelani Jordan continues to impress in WWE NXT. Whether RVD manages her or not remains to be seen, but this endorsement is certainly big for the young NXT Superstar.