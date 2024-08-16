Shawn Michaels Teases “Other Surprises” for WWE NXT’s Move to The CW

WWE NXT head Shawn Michaels has dropped some hints about what fans can expect once the gold brand moves to The CW later this year. In a recent interview with WGN Radio, Michaels spoke about the move which will see CM Punk appear on the premiere episode.

“I can’t let the cat out of the bag right now. CM Punk will be there, and he’s going to be playing a major role, obviously. But beyond that, we have other surprises in store that I think are going to make this a very special night for everyone.”

WWE NXT will move to The CW on October 1, and CM Punk will be at the premiere episode in Chicago, Illinois. The October 8, episode will take place in St. Louis, Missouri and will feature an appearance by the city’s own Randy Orton.

WWE NXT on The CW

Last year, WWE and The CW Network announced a 5-year partnership that will bring NXT to broadcast television 52 weeks per year through late 2029. The deal will be the most lucrative contract WWE’s developmental brand has ever faced, and mark the end of five years on the USA Network.

This move will be just one of three that are set to shake-up the WWE broadcasting landscape. WWE SmackDown will soon be moving from FOX to the USA Network, guaranteeing that there will still be wrestling on the channel even when NXT departs. The biggest change will come in January 2025 when RAW moves to Netflix. The 10-year agreement is worth an estimated $5 billion and will see John Cena appear on the premiere episode.