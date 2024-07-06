Shawn Michaels Discusses NXT’s Handling Of Serious Storylines Like Depression Addiction

Michaels shares insight on dealing with serious storylines in NXT.

WWE NXT is taking a chance to cover more serious storylines than they have in years past. The brand has generally featured issues amongst superstars that dealt with betrayal or jealousy. However, in the last year, NXT has started to touch on complicated storylines dealing with addiction and depression.

- Advertisement -

One of the noticeable storylines that the development brand had going was Andre Chase suffering from a gambling addiction that almost cost him his Chase University. This was something that developed late last year and is still referenced currently on TV. It saw Chase being outed as having an addiction and having to deal with the ramifications of letting those around him down.

Although the storyline didn’t get too serious about dealing with gambling addiction, it was a change of pace from what NXT fans are used to seeing on TV. Shawn Michaels recently had a media call ahead of NXT Heatwave, and Metro’s Alistair McGeorge asked how the brand deals with more serious storylines. The Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative shared that WWE likes to explore serious topics but tries to be aware of how sensitive it could be for fans.

WrestleZone has the full media call.

“…We do our best, as we’ve always done in this business and certainly in the WWE, to blur those lines between reality and what is 100% storyline and sports entertainment. I always want to be sensitive to that and don’t want to overstep. Sometimes, you miss the mark, and there’s something that people take from it that you certainly didn’t intend. Certainly, those things do happen,” said Michaels. He added, “…All I can do is give people as someone that has been through it(Depression) at a time when people were not sensitive to it in any way, shape or form you can trust that there is somebody that is very sensitive to it.”

- Advertisement -

‘HBK’ also acknowledged that he’ll back off a storyline and make adjustments if he feels the program is going too far.

Ongoing Storyline With Brook Jensen

NXT currently has an ongoing storyline with Brook Jensen, as he is seemingly dealing with depression and potential alcohol abuse. He has taken to social media to speak openly about not being booked for shows and feeling unnoticed, which had fans questioning if his issues were a storyline or how he feels. WWE fans were more confused when Jensen shared that he was a free agent and was appearing at independent wrestling events.

On the July 2 episode of NXT, Michaels put fans at ease by sharing that Jensen’s actions on social media and TV are part of his storyline. He explained that after splitting from his tag team partner, Josh Briggs, Jensen was given time off to clear his head after showing signs of having issues. He also revealed that the NXT superstar has been signed to the company and will be on the July 9 episode to speak with NXT General Manager Ava.

- Advertisement -

NXT’s new approach to handling serious storylines seems to be capturing the attention of fans. Hopefully, Michaels can maintain touching on tough topics and know when it may be time to assure fans that it’s more story than reality.