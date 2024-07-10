Report: WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 Set For 9/1 in Denver, Colorado

The iconic No Mercy pay-per-view will be returning this September as an upcoming Premium Live Event for WWE NXT.

NXT No Mercy 2024 will take place on September 1, from Denver, Colorado, PW Insider reports. At this time, no matches have been confirmed for the event. Before that show, WWE NXT will play host to its Great American Bash event that will take place on August 6, on SyFy. The show has been moved from the USA Network, which will instead be covering the Summer Olympic Games.

WWE NXT No Mercy

WWE’s first No Mercy event took place in the UK in May 1999 and the U.S. version of the event took place in October that same year. The show ran each year from then on until 2009 before returning as PLE in 2016 and 2017.

In 2023, WWE once again revived the No Mercy show, this time as an event exclusive to NXT. In the main event, then-NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch retained her title against Tiffany Stratton in a brutal Extreme Rules match.

NXT No Mercy is one of several events from the gold brand to make use of a historic name. WWE Battleground was a staple of the main roster for years before being reintroduced as an NXT event, with the most recent show of its kind taking place last month.

WWE NXT also uses the ‘In Your House’ brand from time to time. The name was used in the 1990s to promote WWE pay-per-views that were not as significant as the ‘Big 4’ and therefore had a cheaper price tag. WWE even brought back former broadcaster Todd Pettengil to promote NXT In Your House, as seen in the clip below.

WWE NXT’s most recent PLE, Heatwave, also comes from wrestling’s past. From 1994 to 2000, the name was used by ECW and fittingly took place during the summer. Each October, fans can expect to see NXT Halloween Havoc, a name that stems from World Championship Wrestling.

With these shows, and the return of NXT No Mercy, WWE has shown its willingness to embrace the past. And with WWE recently filing trademarks for the name of WCW events, fans may not have seen the last of old shows being given a new spotlight in WWE’s gold brand.