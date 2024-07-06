WWE Files More Trademarks For Classic WCW Terminology

WWE has created more filings to trademark terms associated with World Championship Wrestling following the filing of the classic WCW PPV name SuperBrawl.

More recently, WWE has filed for the terms The Match Beyond and New Blood Rising. The descriptions for these filings are as follows:

The Match Beyond term dates back to the 1980s and was used to describe the inaugural WarGames match at Great American Bash ’87. More specifically, the term us used to signify the moment in which all participants have entered and therefore, when pinfall and submissions can be counted.

New Blood Rising was a WCW pay-per-view that took place in August 2000 and replaced Road Wild in the company’s calendar. All matches for the show were under No Disqualification rules, though this was never announced before or during the show. The main event saw WCW World Heavyweight Champion Booker T retain against Jeff Jarrett.

WWE And WCW Terminology

WWE has already used several WCW terms for its programming, including the Night Of Champions pay-per-view coming from the final episode of WCW Monday Nitro. WWE has also used Starrcade in the past with that term coming from WCW’s biggest annual event. To this day, WWE NXT hosts an annual Halloween Havoc show which like the WCW show of the same name, takes place in October and has a spooky theme.