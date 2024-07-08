WWE NXT Great American Bash 2024 Set for 8/6 On SyFy

The WWE NXT Great American Bash will return this August though the popular event will take place on SyFy instead of the gold brand’s usual home on the USA Network.

During WWE NXT Heatwave, it was confirmed that the show will take place on August 6. Unlike previous years, the show will not take place on USA, which will instead be covering the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France.

The Great American Bash is BACK!



See you on August 6th ?#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/DjA5iqQY6d — WWE (@WWE) July 8, 2024 - Advertisement -

The Great American Bash’s history dates back to 1985 with the first six annual events being held under the NWA banner. After WCW split from the NWA in 1991, the show became a WCW exclusive and would remain so until the promotion’s demise in 2000. The show was revived by WWE in 2004 and has been used as an NXT-brand event since 2020. Last year’s event was opened by Cody Rhodes, which was fitting given that it was his father Dusty who headlined the very first Great American Bash in a war for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

WWE’s WCW Terms

The announcement of the NXT Great American Bash 2024 comes at an interesting time as there’s been plenty of talk about WWE reviving other WCW events. Recently, the company filed trademarks for SuperBrawl and New Blood Rising, both of which were once terms for WCW pay-per-views. WWE also filed to trademark ‘The Match Beyond’ a term used in WCW to describe the portion of a WarGames match where all participants have entered the cage.

WWE already used several WCW terms for its programming, including the Night Of Champions pay-per-view coming from the name of the final episode of WCW Monday Nitro. WWE has also used Starrcade in the past with that term coming from WCW’s biggest annual event. Each October, WWE NXT hosts an annual Halloween Havoc show which like the WCW show of the same name, has a spooky theme.