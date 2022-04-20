Details on Scrapped Plans for Orange Cassidy & Danhausen

AEW had plans for an extended storyline involving Orange Cassidy and Danhausen, but those plans have been put on hold due to Cassidy’s shoulder injury.

Cassidy competed in the Face of the Revolution ladder match at AEW Revolution back on March 6th. He suffered a “significant injury” after Keith Lee tossed him outside the ring, as seen below.

Thankfully, Cassidy was able to avoid shoulder surgery. However, he remains on the sidelines 6 weeks later with no updates on when he’s expected back.

Keith Lee @RealKeithLee sends Orange Cassidy INTO ORBIT at last night’s AEW Revolution (03.06.2022) pic.twitter.com/i9Xi3NWGxV — Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) March 7, 2022

AEW President Tony Khan is this week’s guest on Robbie Fox’s My Mom’s Basement podcast. During their discussion, Khan revealed that Cassidy’s injury derailed plans for him and Danhausen to continue working together at Revolution.

It’s unclear exactly what AEW had planned for the two polarizing comedy figures, but wrestling fans can expect them to reunite when Cassidy is healthy enough to return.

Danhausen made his AEW debut earlier this year during an Orange Cassidy match. The duo is aligned with the Best Friends faction and interacted a bit before Revolution.

With Cassidy on the sidelines, Khan said Danhausen won’t be forgotten. Khan said he sees Danhausen as a crossover star for AEW who can represent the company in various forums outside of wrestling.

During Cassidy’s absence, Danhausen has been working with Hook. Khan says he’s very excited for Danhausen and Hook’s “journey together,” which should lead to some interesting interactions.

Watch Tony Khan’s appearance on My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox: