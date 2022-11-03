Title Match Set For AEW Full Gear

AEW announced another title match for Full Gear during this week’s episode of Dynamite.

Thunder Rosa was the AEW Women’s Champion heading into AEW All Out in September but announced that she was pulling out of the event due to an injury on the Dynamite before the PPV. She has not appeared on AEW television since. Toni Storm went on to win the Interim AEW Women’s Championship at All Out by defeating Jamie Hayter, Hikaru Shida, and Britt Baker in a Fatal 4-Way.

It was announced tonight that Toni Storm will put the AEW Interim Women’s Championship on the line against Jamie Hayter at Full Gear on November 19th. The PPV will air live from the Prudential Center in New Jersey.

A video package aired during the show and Toni Storm noted that she and Jamie go way back. She noted that the two actually lived together during the pandemic.

A lot of people don’t know this, but me and Jamie Hayter go way back. During the pandemic, me and Jamie actually lived together in England. So we spent a lot of months together, and we became best friends. If anything, we became like sisters. I knew straight away that we weren’t friends anymore. It is very obvious that she is Britt’s (Baker) friend now. Toni Storm on her friendship with Jamie Hayter

Jamie Hayter then responded that she hasn’t changed at all.

I’m the same old Jamie Hayter that I’ve always been. Maybe people just didn’t notice who I was before.

Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter are set for a tag team match on Rampage this week. Britt was supposed to sit down with Saraya and Renee Paquette for an interview but didn’t show up. Renee asked Saraya if she was cleared to wrestle but she didn’t answer. Saraya said there is one more doctor she needs to check with (Britt Baker) next week on Dynamite.

