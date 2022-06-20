Paige Books First Post-WWE Appearance

World Association of Wrestling in the UK announced today that Paige (SARAYA) will be part of Frightmare IV on October 15.

This marks her first announced booking since she revealed that she will be leaving WWE when her contract expires on July 7. The promotion is owned by her family.

The advertisement noted that the soon-to-be-former WWE star will be stepping back into the WAW ring, but it isn’t clarified if she will wrestle or just do a promo.

Look who's coming home…@RealPaigeWWE will be at #FightmareIV, stepping back into a WAW ring for the first time in over a decade!



Paige has not wrestled since December 2017 due to her having spinal stenosis. Earlier this month, Paige noted that the decision to not renew her WWE contract was made by WWE.

Her in-ring career ended in late December 2017 after she took a bad bump on the back of her neck during a six-woman tag team match. She officially retired from wrestling in April 2018 due to a neck injury.

The former WWE Divas Champion has publicly talked about wanting to wrestle again even though she hasn’t been medically cleared yet to do so.