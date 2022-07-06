Read Paige’s Emotional Goodbye Letter Ahead of WWE Departure

The WWE locker room is brimming with talent, but the company is about to lose one of their most-established stars.

Paige‘s contract will expire tomorrow, July 7, bringing an end to her lengthy run in WWE.

The former Divas Champion has said that this was not her decision, but that WWE has chosen not to renew her contract with the company.

Paige’s Letter

In an emotional letter, Paige said that fans can call her Saraya now, as this is her real name, and what she will be working as from now on.

While Saraya has made it clear she would rather stay with WWE, she has come to terms with her departure tomorrow and is pleased with what she has accomplished.

“I’ve known this moment would be coming for a while, but it almost didn’t seem real. Now that it is real, though, I’m just overwhelmed with gratitude.” Saraya.

Saraya also spoke about several issues outside the ring, including her neck injuries, her Wellness Policy violations, and a sex tape being leaked.

“I became less of an asset to WWE, and more of a liability, for a long time. I’m sure of it. But they never lost faith in me.” Saraya

The former Divas Champion also appreciated being given a segment for her retirement speech, saying it meant a lot that she was being treated the same as Edge and Daniel Bryan, who had similar segments in 2011 and 2016.

Saraya concluded by speaking of interim WWE CEO and Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon who comforted her during a battle of anxiety ahead of her on-screen return in 2017.

“she [Stephanie] just held me for a minute. She gave me the biggest, longest hug. And she said, “Hey — everyone out there loves you. They’re going to be excited to see you. You want to know why? Because you’re a survivor Saraya.

You can read the entire letter by clicking the link here.