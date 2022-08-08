Paige Reveals Insane Origin Of Her Real Life Name

Paige‘s WWE contract expired last month, and she is now a free agent. The former Divas champion has been using her real-life name Saraya for appearances since.

The former WWE star recently appeared on The Bellas podcast. Among other things, she also revealed the insane origin of her real-life name.

The former champion discussed her mother, who is a wrestler as well and uses Saraya Knight as her ring name. Paige revealed that Knight came up with her name while tripping on acid at a slayer concert:

“So my mum, you know how crazy my mum is. It was like the ’80s or whatever, and she was tripping on acid at a Slayer concert.

And she misheard it as ‘Saraya,’ and that’s how I got my name,” revealed Paige, “and it was just from an acid trip and her not being with it.”

Saraya Knight has been active in the wrestling business since the 90s. She competed as recently as last month, where she defeated Annabelle at an indie event in UK.

Paige had been a part of the WWE roster since 2011 where she won multiple titles. She portrayed various roles in the company after her retirement in 2018. She left WWE after the promotion chose not to renew her contract.

