Paige Announces WWE Departure, Promises In-Ring Return

Paige will soon be leaving WWE.

The former two-time WWE Divas Champion announced her departure from the company, which will be effective after July 7.

In a statement, Paige expressed her gratitude to WWE for giving her an opportunity. She ended the announcement by promising she will return to the ring someday.

“Paige here!



“July 7th will be the last day with WWE. I’m so thankful and I appreciate the opportunities that the company has given me. I will always be appreciative of the company that took in an 18-year-old British pale emo girl that didn’t look like your average diva, giving me the chance of a lifetime and making me feel like a superstar. I know after my neck injury taking me out of in-ring status, it was pretty hard to keep me around for as long as you did, and for that I’m thankful too.



“Thank you to the WWE Universe. You guys are the most passionate group of fans I’ve ever seen. Hope you continue to stay on this journey with me.



“I think the toughest part weirdly enough is having to let the Paige name go! But Saraya is helluva name. Kudos to my mum for that one.



“FYI I’m not saying I’ll never be in the ring. That day will most certainly come again! Wherever the return may be.



“Thank you WWE, Saraya —”

During a house show match in late 2017, Paige was injured. It was her neck that had been affected bad enough that WWE doctors wouldn’t clear her to perform in the ring, so she retired.

Paige had an onscreen role as a manager and appeared on FOX’s now-defunct WWE Backstage show. As of late, she hasn’t been as active in the non-wrestler role in WWE as before, which may explain why she’s leaving the company.