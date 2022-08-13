Parker Boudreaux is All-Elite

When Parker Boudreaux signed with WWE in February 2021, there was a lot of buzz about the young prospect.

With his imposing physique, many compared Boudreaux to Brock Lesnar, and Parker was endorsed by Lesnar’s former advocate Paul Heyman.

Rechristened Harland, Boudreaux was part of the revamped NXT 2.0 when the show launched in September 2021.

In April, Boudreaux was among ten Superstars released from NXT 2.0, and he would go on to compete in MLW and AEW.

All-Elite

During this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, Boudreaux made his in-ring TV debut for the promotion, after weeks of picking up wins on Dark and Dark: Elevation.

On the show, Boudreaux continued his winning ways, defeating Sonny Kiss in the latter’s first televised match in two years.

Following this week’s episode, AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce that Boudreaux has signed a deal with the company.

Release from WWE

Given the buzz around Boudreaux when he signed with WWE, his release from the promotion just over a year later came as a shock.

At the time of his release, many assumed Boudreaux had been cut due to ‘budget cuts’ which had been used to explain the past two years of releases.

It was later reported that Boudreaux had not shown the level of improvement WWE were hoping to see from him in his year with the company.

It was also noted that the promotion found something out about him, but it is unclear what specifically they learned.