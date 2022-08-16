Paul Wight Talks About Leaving the Big Show Character Behind

Paul Wight recently spoke with CricketNext about his role with AEW, what it’s like working for Tony Khan and the importance of wrestling fans having an alternative to WWE.

Since joining AEW in March 2021, Paul Wight has appeared as himself, not the Big Show character wrestling fans have known since 1999. WWE owns the intellectual property rights to the Big Show character. Wight likened himself to an actor playing Captain America, a character owned by Marvel.

When he was first approached about joining AEW, he was concerned about leaving the Big Show behind. He spent over 20 years building that identity and it was a big step to leave that behind.

Establishing His Own Identity

At the end of the day, Paul Wight felt it was the right move to chart a new path as himself. Despite the Big Show’s global notoriety, he’s always more comfortable being in his own skin.

After considering Tony Khan’ss offer to join AEW, he couldn’t say no to the chance to be himself on television, do commentary and occasionally compete.

Wight says he likes the challenge of establishing his true identity. Behind the scenes, he’s also mentoring AEW’s young talent. One of the big lessons he’s tried to instill is that talent has to believe in themselves. “If you don’t believe in it, the fans won’t believe in it.”

On television, he’s a larger than life figure. When the cameras stop rolling, he says, “I’m just a regular dude. He’s got 12 cats and goes to the grocery store like everyone else.

Wight had glowing things to say about Tony Khan, who he believes is a die-hard wrestling fan who truly cares about the business.

He also emphasized the importance of having a viable alternative to WWE. Not everybody wants ‘soap opera’ sports entertainment and AEW tries to offer a more sports-based product for wrestling fans.

Check out Paul Wight’s discussion with CricketNext: