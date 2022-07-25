Paul Wight Reveals Which HOF’er Would ‘Kick The Sh*t’ Out Of Him In The Ring

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star Paul Wight reveals which WWE Hall Of Famer would “kick the sh*t” out of him in the ring.

Wight was recently a guest on The Wrestling Classic’s “Casual Conversations. During the show, Wight talked about working with WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin. Wight says Austin would “kick the sh*t” out of him in the ring.

“He would kick the sh*t out of me for about 3 or 4 minutes, beat me, and pour beer on my head,” said Wight.

Wight then discussed having to work with Austin for 10 days straight during a UK tour. A match in London, in particular, where Vince McMahon wanted Wight to go over on Austin. Wight was in the midst of a feud with Brock Lesnar at the time, so McMahon wanted to give Big Show some rub.

However, Austin shut the idea down, saying, “Vince, these people paid a lot of money to see Stone Cold Steve Austin drink a few beers and hit a few stunners, not do a job to the freaking Big Show.”

After speaking with Austin, McMahon changed his mind, instead instructing Wight that he needed to be more aggressive.

Of course, Paul Wight would go on to become one of the most successful big men in professional wrestling history. He’s a four-time WWE World Champion, an eight-time Tag Team Champion, and has held both the United States and Intercontinental Titles once each.

Going by the name The Big Show for most of his career in WWE, Wight also won the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal in 2015. After leaving WWE in 2021, marking the end of an amazing 22-year run with the company, Wight opted to sign with All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

He currently serves as a commentator for AEW Dark, sporadically competing inside the ring as well. As for Austin, the former WWE Champion retired from professional wrestling back in 2003.

However, he made his long-awaited return to in-ring action earlier this year in Dallas, Texas, competing in a No Holds Barred match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38. Austin won the contest, marking his first match in almost 20 years.

