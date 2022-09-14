Paul Wight Reveals Production Trait Tony Khan Doesn’t Like

Tony Khan is not a fan of breaking the fourth wall with the AEW production, according to former world champion Paul Wight.

Wight recently had an interview with WNYT. The wrestling veteran discussed the various differences between WWE and AEW during his appearance.

Speaking about how Tony Khan’s production values differ from Vince McMahon and WWE, Wight explained that the AEW President doesn’t like breaking the fourth wall:

“The fourth wall, so to speak, Tony Khan doesn’t like that fourth wall. He doesn’t like that, ‘why is there a camera there catching this conversation and both participants ignore that there is a camera crew there while they are talking top secret information.’

It’s one of those things that throws you off.” explained Paul Wight, “If there is a camera there, it’s set up in a way that makes sense for a camera to be backstage, but it’s more focused on the talent in the ring,”

The former Big Show also commented on the different production philosophies between the two companies. He noted how WWE does an amazing job of producing a big entertainment spectacle.

AEW on the other hand gets to the grassroots. According to Paul Wight, it’s not so much backstage drama and backstage vignettes.

