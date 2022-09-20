“People Want That Spotlight” – MJF On How The Locker Room Reacted To Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

Maxwell Jacob Friedman, known as MJF in AEW, joined Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour today.

He discussed several topics, including getting paid more money by Tony Khan without having to sign an extension. MJF was asked about The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes and his departure from All Elite Wrestling earlier this year. Cody was one of the original EVPs of the company but jumped to WWE at WrestleMania 38.

The American Nightmare was revealed to be Seth Rollins opponent at WrestleMania and went on to defeat him three times before tearing his pectoral muscle before WWE Hell in a Cell.

Max said that Cody Rhodes is a businessman just like himself and did what he had to do. The 26-year-old called the tribalism within fans nowadays “cute” before bringing up Terry Funk. He said that Terry traveled from territory to territory throughout his career because he was a draw like MJF.

Ariel asked MJF about how the AEW locker room responded to Cody exiting the company and he said that Cody leaving gave opportunities to other stars on the roster.

“I think honesty favorably, not favorably in the sense like ‘yay Cody’s gone!’ but favorable in the sense that we are all professional wrestlers and what happens when somebody leaves is it opens room for opportunity for another person to step up to the plate. And you know, that is wrestling. Wrestling is cyclical, it is like a wheel. As somebody who has the highest wrestling IQ in the history of this business, I can tell you when big names leave big names step up. That is just how this business works and that is a fact. So again, I think people who were friends with Cody were sad to see him go on a personal level. But this is a very competitive sport. People want that spotlight and people stepped up to the plate.” [11:52 – 12:37]

