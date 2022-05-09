Video: Police Release Body Cam Footage of Tammy Sytch’s Arrest

Footage from the arrest of WWE Hall of Famer Tammy ‘Sunny’ Sytch has been released by police in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Sytch was arrested last week and charged with nine felonies, including DUI manslaughter in relation to a three-vehicle accident that killed 75-year-old Julian Lasseter.

In the clip, Sytch is asked to give her full name and date of birth by the police and complies with their request.

Sytch was arrested outside the Hard Rock Hotel in Daytona Beach.



Sunny Speaks

Tammy Sytch posted a message on Facebook after getting released from jail. She insists that people “don’t know the real story” and threatens to block any basement dwellers who say anything negative about her.

“If ANYONE says ANYTHING negative about me, you will be blocked and NEVER unblocked. You don’t know the real story so don’t act like you’re some f***ing journalist when all you do is type from your moms basement. Done.”

The Charges Against Sytch

It is alleged that in March, Sytch was driving a 2012 Mercedes Benz which crashed into the rear of a 2013 Kia Sorento, Lasseter’s vehicle, which was stopped at a red light.

The Kia then crashed into the rear of a 2011 GMC Yukon, which had also stopped at the light.

The WWE Hall of Famer posted bail on Saturday and has reportedly been ordered not to leave Volusia County, Florida.

Sytch will be arraigned in Volusia County Court on May 31, according to PW Insider.

In a toxicology report, it was found that Sytch’s blood-alcohol level was 0.280 (g/100mL,) three-and-a-half times the legal limit when operating a vehicle.