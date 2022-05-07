Tammy Sytch (Sunny) Arrested & Charged With DUI Manslaughter

Tammy Sytch, formerly known as Sunny in WWE, has been arrested in connection to a fatal three-car crash.

Sytch was arrested again on Friday, May 6 in Ormond Beach, Florida, per PWInsider. She has been hit with nine charges, including DUI manslaughter.

Here are the charges against Sunny:

DUI Manslaughter (DUI causing the death of a person)

Driving with a suspended or revoked license (causing death or serious injury)

Seven counts of DUI causing damage to a person or property

Sunny’s Latest Vehicular Incident

Back on March 25, Tammy Sytch was allegedly driving southbound on U.S. 1 at around 8:28 p.m. and failed to stop. This caused her to crash into a stopped vehicle, which ended up crashing into another car.

Julian Lafrancis Lasseter, a driver allegedly struck by Sytch, died due to injuries suffered in the crash.

Ormond Beach Police were allowed to collect a blood sample once granted a search warrant. This was done to determine whether or not Sytch was driving under the influence.

If convicted of DUI manslaughter, which is a felony in the state of Florida, Sunny could face up to 30 years in prison. The minimum would be a four-year sentence and a fine of up to $10,000.

Sytch has been booked into Volusia County Branch Jail. Her bond is set at $227,500.