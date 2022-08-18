Predicting the Main Event of AEW All Out 2022

When CM Punk returned from injury on last week’s AEW Dynamite, fans were excited for him to get back in the ring.

On this week’s Dynamite, Punk confirmed that his first match back will be at AEW All Out 2022, where he and Jon Moxley will unify the Lineal and Interim World Championships.

Later in the show, however, Moxley convinced Punk that the match should happen on next week’s episode of Dynamite instead.

With All Out’s scheduled main event now happening next week instead, there are several possible routes AEW could go.

AEW World Champion CM Punk Vs. Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley

Just because Punk Vs. Moxley has been announced for next week’s Dynamite, the two could still face off at All Out 2022.

It was confirmed on Dynamite that Punk and Moxley will face off to unify the two World Championships next week, but that doesn’t mean it will happen.

There’s no shortage of title matches ending in a no-contest, which usually means that the champion retains their title.

In this instance, both champions would retain, presumably after a mass brawl, featuring the Blackpool Combat Club and the Jericho Appreciation Society disrupting the match.

Not only does AEW get the expected viewership boost on next week’s Dynamite, but they still get the unification match at All Out, possibly in some sort of stipulation to prevent interference.

AEW Undisputed World Champion CM Punk Vs. ‘Hangman’ Adam Page

CM Punk brand ‘Hangman’ Adam Page a “coward” during this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite.

If AEW commits to crowning an Undisputed World Champion next week, odds are the winner will be CM Punk.

Moxley only became champion due to Punk’s injury, and it’s unlikely that Tony Khan, after paying a fortune to bring Punk in, wants his title reign to end on such a whimper.

On this week’s Dynamite, Punk addressed Moxley, but he also had some serious beef with ‘Hangman’ Adam Page.

Punk challenged Page to a title match, aware that the Hangman wasn’t in the building, and branded the former Champion a “coward.”

While it’s been reported that Punk’s comment wasn’t part of the plan, it appears that AEW is setting up a rematch between Page and the AEW World Champion.

A rematch may have been the plan all along, but delayed due to Punk’s injury, and the two could face off at All Out.

AEW Undisputed World Champion CM Punk Vs. MJF

Are we less than a week away from the return of MJF?

The same night that CM Punk got injured, MJF cut a scathing promo on AEW, culminating in begging Tony Khan to fire him.

MJF’s promo, which was based on some real-life grievances, is that Khan spends too much money and attention on ex-WWE Superstars.

CM Punk is a prime example of that, as Khan has paid a ton to bring in the former WWE Champion, who has been pushed as AEW’s top star since joining the company last year.

MJF hasn’t been seen since his June 1, promo, but it may finally be time to bring him back.

The Salt of the Earth is also the only man in AEW to hold a victory over Punk, defeating the AEW World Champion on the February 2, 2022, Dynamite.

A post-match attack on Punk could be the perfect way to bring MJF back, setting up a very personal war for All Out.