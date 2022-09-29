Randy Orton Appears in Court for WWE/2K Sports Tattoo Trial

The trial for the Randy Orton WWE 2K tattoo lawsuit is underway after being pushed back several times over the past couple of years.

In 2018, tattoo artist Catherine Alexander brought a lawsuit against WWE, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., 2K Games, Inc., 2K Sports, Inc., Visual Concepts Entertainment, Yuke’s Co., Ltd., and Yuke’s LA Inc.

She claims in the lawsuit that those parties have infringed on her copyright by using the tattoo work she did on Orton in video games without her permission. She performed the tattoo work on Orton between 2003 and 2008. Although Orton is not a defendant in the case, he does have a part to play as a witness.

The Trial

The trial officially began this past Monday, September 26. Pwinsider reported today that Orton testified as a witness on Wednesday, September 28.

It’s a notable case as the result will set s a legal precedent when it comes to the usage of people’s tattoos in video games.

Orton hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since the May 20th episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, where he and Matt Riddle lost to The Usos. Orton had to get some work done on his back to get through the match. As previously reported, the feeling is that his back is so bad that he may have to get surgery, which would keep him out of action for the rest of 2022.