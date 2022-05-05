Randy Orton Opens Up About Having “Breakdowns” In Front Of Vince McMahon

WWE Raw Tag Team Champion Randy Orton has said he has experienced “meltdowns and breakdowns” in front of company Chairman Vince McMahon.

The 14-time WWE World Champion and McMahon have worked closely both behind the scenes and on-screen, even having a match on the April 6, 2009 Raw which ended in a no contest.

While speaking to Metro, Orton discussed his relationship with his boss:

”He’s seen me in dark periods where I’ve had meltdowns and breakdowns in front of him. I’ve beat my head against the wall in front of him, as a 25-year-old man just emotional f***** – ‘Arrrr!’ – not knowing how to express myself. He’s witnessed that in close quarters. I think he sees a little bit of my crazy in him – even if it’s just a little bit.

“From an early age when I was f****** up like that, I think it almost made him want to nurture that part of me. We’ve grown together in that regard, so now our conversations are a lot different. If I knock on his door, peek my head in, nine out of 10 times, no matter who’s in there he’ll tell them to f**** off so I can come in and talk to him. Which is pretty cool, you know?”

Last month, Orton celebrated the 20th anniversary of his WWE main roster debut on the April 25, 2022 Raw.

Orton will team with Riddle and Drew McIntyre to face Roman Reigns and The Usos at WrestleMania-Backlash.

WrestleMania-Backlash will take place this Sunday at the Dunkin Donuts Center, in Providence, Rhode Island.