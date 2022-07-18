Reason WWE Booked Jeff Jarrett for Summerslam Appearance

WWE Summerslam is less than two weeks away, and the show’s card is stacked with title matches.

It’s been announced that Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos will defend their titles on the show against the Street Profits.

A rematch from the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, that bout ended in controversy due to botched refereeing.

In the closing moments of the match, Jimmy Uso pinned Angelo Dawkins and the ref counted to three despite Dawkins’ shoulder being off the mat.

The Reason for Jarrett

To ensure a mistake like what fans saw at Money in the Bank isn’t repeated, WWE has called on Jeff Jarrett to officiate the Summerslam match.

Jarrett’s involvement in the show was announced during last Friday’s SmackDown on FOX, which came as a surprise to some fans.

Jarrett has never been associated with either the Usos or the Street Profits and is primarily known as a singles wrestler.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained WWE’s reasoning behind including Jarrett.

“The deal is, it’s Nashville. From a national audience standpoint, whatever. But, it’s Jeff Jarrett, you know, again, the Jarrett family in Nashville goes back 55 years… I can see for the Nashville market and he can go do promotion. They still got a lot of seats to fill. I get it, I definitely get it.”

Despite being confirmed on the show, Jarrett did not appear in person during last week’s edition of SmackDown.