Special Guest Referee for WWE SummerSlam Title Match Revealed

We now know who the special guest referee for a key WWE SummerSlam title match will be.

At this year’s SummerSlam event, WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos will put their gold on the line against the Street Profits. One stipulation added to the match is that there will be a special guest referee.

During the July 15 episode of SmackDown, that referee was revealed.

Jeff Jarrett Will be Referee for WWE SummerSlam

At the conclusion of the most recent SmackDown show, Adam Pearce announced that Jeff Jarrett will be the official for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship match at SummerSlam.

The move makes sense for the Nashville area. Jarrett is quite popular in the state of Tennessee. This year’s SummerSlam show will be held inside Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

After the announcement was made, The Usos and the Street Profits brawled to end the July 15 SmackDown show.