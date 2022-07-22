Ex-Ref on Working for WWE: “I’ve Never Earned as Little Money!”

The WWE is the unquestionable biggest wrestling promotion on the planet and has hosted some of the biggest, best-paid wrestlers of all time.

Hulk Hogan, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, John Cena, and Roman Reigns have all made their fortunes working for a man with a $2.3 billion net worth: Vince McMahon.

In recent years, the company has posted record profits, thanks in part to its lucrative broadcasting rights deals with FOX and the USA Network.

Getting Underpaid

WWE may have a ton of money, but not everyone associated with the promotion is well-off.

In an interview with Cultaholic’s Desert Island Graps, former NXT UK referee Artemis discussed her career with WWE and her decision to leave (via Wrestling Inc.)

“The pay, the pay is a big issue. I’ve never earned as little money as I did in WWE. I never thought I’d say that because I thought that would be my full-time job, that was going to be it. It was great. I took a massive pay cut from being a teacher to being a referee which is weird considering you’re on TV every week in several countries.”

Artemis also spoke about being offered a two-year new deal when her contract was coming to an end, but was told the pay would be the same.

“I said, ‘I can’t do it.’ I’ve got a mortgage and I’ve got to take care of my mom. I can’t stay on that little money. And it’s a shame, but I need to take care of my family. So they extended my contract for two months, hoping to be able to negotiate, and then they came back to me. I was supposed to do one last camp back in April. They called me just a few days before to say, ‘Okay, so you don’t want to accept that contract? We have nothing better for you, so there’s no need for you to come back next week.’”

Artemis finished with WWE in April 2022 and has announced that she will be taking bookings around the world.