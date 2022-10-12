Renee Paquette is Officially All Elite

After some speculation that Renee Paquette was AEW-bound, it’s official. Paquette got the “All Elite” graphic when Tony Khan tweeted the news on Wednesday.

AEW Dynamite is making its live debut in Paquette’s hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada tonight.

Welcome to the team!@ReneePaquette is ALL ELITE!

See you soon coming up at

8pm ET/7pm ET on @TBSNetwork

TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/Jwcq58P6RI — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 12, 2022

WWE recently attempted to bring Paquette back with the shakeup of its announce teams. Paqeutte worked for WWE as Renee Young for eight years. She was a backstage interviewer and the first permanent woman on the RAW commentary team. She was also a co-host on WWE Backstage, which aired on FS1.

Paquette’s post-WWE life

Renee Paquette

After leaving WWE, Paquette launched a podcast, Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette (now called The Sessions with Renee Paquette). She interviews a variety of guests from wrestling, MMA, and more.

In 2021, she released her first cookbook, Messy In The Kitchen: My Guide to Eating Deliciously, Hosting Fabulously and Sipping Copiously. Last June, she and husband, Jon Moxley, welcomed a daughter. Moxley just inked a 5-year contract extension.

The Cincinnati Bengals announced that Paquette will host a new series, Renee All Dey. The first episode is coming soon.