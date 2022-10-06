Renee Paquette Set To Launch New Series With NFL Team

Former WWE personality Renee Paquette (Renee Young) has landed a new gig with an NFL football team.

The Cincinnati Bengals reached the Super Bowl last year but came up just short against the Rams. After a rocky 0-2 start, the Bengals have righted the ship and now sit at 2-2 on the season.

Today on Twitter, the Bengals have announced that Renee Paquette is working on a new show for them. The series will be called Renée All Dey and the first episode will be released soon.

Renee took to Twitter to say how excited she is to be working with the Bengals on the new series. Renee currently hosts The Sessions podcast on Colin Cowherd’s The Volume network.

Renee sat down with Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie a couple of weeks ago for an interview and the 37-year-old clearly made a positive impression on the organization.

Jon Moxley To Defend The Title In Cincinnati

Renee’s husband, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, is scheduled to have a huge match on the October 18th edition of Dynamite.

It will be a special Tuesday night episode of Dynamite live from the Heritage Bank Center, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Jon is from Cincinnati and the married couple resides there. The AEW World Champion recently attended the wedding between Corey Graves and Carmella sporting a Bengals shirt and a fanny pack.

On last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Hangman Adam Page defeated Rush in a singles match. After the bout, Private Party made their way to the ring and it appeared like they were going to attack Hangman. Jon Moxley arrived through the crowd and Private Party retreated.

The champion paced around Hangman Page before taking a shot at him. Moxley said “you’re a sweet kid, but like a lot of kids around here you say stupid sh** that gets you in trouble. I’m going to let you off the hook this once, but this is your final warning. You’ve got 13 days, you watch your damn mouth.”

Later in the promo, Moxley vowed to prove that he’s the one true top guy in AEW and is the “best in the world” in 13 days on Dynamite.