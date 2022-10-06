8 Takeaways From AEW Dynamite (10/5): Jericho & Sammy Guevara, Moxley & Hangman, The Acclaimed

AEW Dynamite aired live from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC. It was the three-year anniversary edition of the show. In addition to the takeaways below, Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara reportedly had a backstage fight in yet another instance of backstage drama and you can read more on that in the links below.

Dynamite Results

MJF def. Wheeler Yuta

Darby Allin def. Jay Lethal

Willow Nightingale, Athena, Toni Storm def. Penelope Ford, Jamie Hayter, Serena Deeb

Hangman Page def. Rush

Luchasaurus def. Fuego del Sol

Jericho Appreciation Society def. Bryan Danielson & Daniel Garcia

MJF def. Wheeler Yuta, William Regal Confronted Him

MJF wrestled his first match in AEW in 129 days tonight against Blackpool Combat Club’s Wheeler Yuta. The crowd chanted “MJF!” as the two locked up to begin the match. Yuta hit an Armdrag and Maxwell regrouped in the corner.

Yuta connected with a Samoan Drop and climbed to the top turnbuckle. Wheeler set up for a move but MJF rolled away. Maxwell used the referee to block himself and then bashed Wheeler’s face into the middle turnbuckle a few times.

MJF sent Wheeler into the turnbuckle and posed in the corner of the ring. Maxwell connected with a Backbreaker and a Tilt-a-Whirl slam for a near fall as Dynamite went to a break.

When Dynamite returned, Wheeler was in control and climbed to the top turnbuckle. MJF rolled out of the way once again and Yuta hopped down. Max hit a Powerbomb into a Backbreaker but Yuta somehow managed to kick out at two.

Wheeler caught MJF with an Enziguri in the middle of the ring. MJF and Yuta kept countering roll-up attempts in an awesome sequence. Both men then hit a Clothesline as the crowd popped. Maxwell locked in the Salt of the Earth and didn’t let go until Wheeler passed out.

After the match, Stokely Hathaway and Lee Moriarty showed up. Lee attacked Wheeler but MJF shouted that he didn’t tell him to do that. It was pointed out on commentary that MJF has a 7-year history with Wheeler.

Stokely handed MJF the Dynamite Diamond Ring. Before he could use it, William Regal exited commentary with some brass knuckles and confronted Maxwell in the ring. MJF trash-talked with Regal but ultimately retreated.

Darby Allin def. Jay Lethal

Darby Allin battled Jay Lethal this week on Dynamite. Lethal controlled the action early and beat Darby down in the corner of the ring. When Dynamite returned from a break, Jay connected with a German Suplex that sent Allin flying across the ring.

Lethal went for a Superplex but Darby blocked it. Jay then locked in a Figure Four in the middle of the ring but Allin reached the ropes to break the hold. Allin set up for the Coffin Drop but got distracted by Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh. Darby got Jay in the Last Supper cover for the pinfall victory. After the match, Jay Lethal teased a babyface turn and shook Darby’s hand.

Wardlow Retained The TNT Championship

Wardlow defended the TNT Championship against Brian Cage tonight on Dynamite. Prince Puma accompanied Brian Cage to the ring for the match. Brian Cage dominated the match early and connected with a Superplex for a near fall.

Cage followed it up with a Samoan Drop and went for the cover but the TNT Champion kicked out at two. Wardlow planted Brian Cage with four Powerbombs for the pinfall victory. The Embassy faction then attacked after the match. ROH Tag Team Champions FTR made the save as the crowd cheered.

Saraya Brawled With Britt Baker After A Trios Match

Athena, Willow Nightingale, and AEW Interim Women’s Champion Toni Storm battled Serena Deeb, Jamie Hayter, and Penelope Ford in a Trios match. Toni sent Serena to the corner and the babyfaces hit her with a series of Splashes. Deeb tackled Toni to the mat and unloaded some strikes as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

Storm and Deeb traded strikes when Dynamite returned from a break. Deeb hit Athena with a Suplex and Hayter connected with one on Nightingale. Willow battled back and sent Serena flying with a shoulder tackle.

Athena hit Penelope with a slam, Toni connected with a Dropkick on Deeb, Hayter hit a Backbreaker, Penelope hit Willow a Cutter for a two count in a fun sequence. Willow hit a slam for the pinfall victory. After the match, Britt got into the ring with Saraya. The two traded punches and a brawl broke out. Saraya also leveled Rebel with a boot to the face to end the segment.

Willow later challenged Jade Cargill in backstage segment. They will square off at Battle of the Belts 4.

Coming off a strong win tonight, an overjoyed @willowwrestles challenges @Jade_Cargill for the TBS Championship this FRIDAY at #AEWBOTB4 LIVE from Washington, DC!



Billy Gunn Will Face Swerve Strickland Next Week, National Scissoring Day

AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed celebrated on National Scissoring Day. Anthony Bowens stood at the podium in the ring and stated that AEW stands for “Acclaimed Every Wednesday”.

Bowens declared himself the “Sultan of Scissor”. Anthony noted that scissoring is a handshake, a sign of friendship, and represents a real team. Bowens said they aren’t some team like Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee. Anthony referred to Strickland as “Sneaky Swerve” and noted that everybody loved The Acclaimed.

Billy Gunn stated that he was sent to City Hall and presented the champions with a golden scissor. Caster brought up Washington winning the Super Bowl over forty years ago. Max said that his father was on that championship team. Caster added that tonight there is no left or right, they are going to do the first-ever bipartisan scissor to unite the country.

Swerve Strickland interrupted and said that Billy Gunn cost Swerve in Our Glory the tag team championships. Stickland challenged Billy Gunn to a match next week on Dynamite. Swerve pulled out a rock and joked “rock beats scissors every time”. Mark Sterling interrupted and hilariously said “paper beats rock, pal” and made his way to the ring with a stack of papers. Sterling wanted The Acclaimed to scissor him but they just kicked his ass instead. Billy then accepted the challenge for next week and scissored with The Acclaimed.

Jon Moxley Warned Hangman Page

Hangman Adam Page squared off against Rush tonight on AEW Dynamite. Rush controlled the match early after Jose the Assistant provided a distraction. Rush choked Hangman with a cable outside the ring and posed for the booing crowd.

When Dynamite returned from a commercial break, Hangman hit a Fallaway Slam as MJF was shown backstage watching the match. Page went for the Buckshot but Jose tripped him up. Rush capitalized with a slam for a near fall. Hangman battled back and hit the Buckshot Lariat for the pinfall victory.

Private Party were about to attack Hangman after the match but AEW World Champion Jon Moxley showed up. Jon got face to face with Hangman before grabbing a microphone. Moxley stated that it has been three years of them circling each other. Jon added that between the two of them, they’ve beaten everyone there is in the company.

Moxley told Hangman that he’s going to break his face in thirteen days because he’s standing in his way of being the true top guy in All Elite Wrestling and “the best in the world”. Hangman Page wanted a fight right now but Moxley declined.

Moxley told Page to watch his mouth to end the promo as MJF was shown laughing backstage. Jon Moxley will defend the title against Page on the special Tuesday night Dynamite on October 18th.

Jungle Boy Will Face Luchasaurus Next Week

Luchasaurus battled Fuego del Sol tonight. He hit a Chokeslam right away and then a slam for the quick pinfall victory. After the match, Jungle Boy showed up with a steel chair and shouted that Luchasaurus was his best friend. Jungle Boy added that Luchasaurus broke his heart, but he will break Luchasaurus’ fingers and body. Christian announced that the match will happen next week on Dynamite in his hometown of Toronto.

Jericho Appreciation Society Picked Up A Victory

Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho battled Daniel Garcia and Bryan Danielson in tonight’s main event. Jericho and Garcia started off the match with a series of chops. Guevara tagged into a chorus of boos. Garcia hit a Dropkick and tagged in Bryan Danielson. The American Dragon unloaded some kicks to Sammy’s chest and hit Jericho with a Suicide Dive through the ropes.

Danielson climbed to the top turnbuckle and delivered a Dropkick to Sammy as Dynamite went to the final commercial break of the night. When Dynamite returned, Bryan climbed to the top rope but Jericho tripped him up. Guevara hit an Enziguri and followed it up with a Spanish Fly on Danielson for a two count.

A “f*** you Sammy!” chant broke out and then Jericho got cheered when he tagged in. Sammy jumped into the ring and Garcia knocked him out. Jericho and Garcia traded punches in the middle of the ring. Danielson got knocked out of the ring and Sammy hit a great move as the crowd chanted “you still stuck!” at Sammy.

Jericho and Daniel Garcia traded chops in the middle of the ring. Chris went for the Lionsault but Garcia got his knees up. Sammy tagged in and went for a springboard Cutter but Garcia countered into a submission hold. Danielson got Jericho in the LeBell Lock at the same time. Danielson and Garcia unloaded elbow strikes before perching Sammy up on the top turnbuckle. Guevara escaped and hit Danielson with a standing Spanish Fly.

The crowd kept chanting “you still stuck!” at Guevara. Sammy went for a GTH but Garcia blocked. Daniel followed it up with a Piledriver but Jericho it up. Bryan connected with the Running Knee strike on Jericho outside the ring. Garcia turned Sammy inside out with a Clothesline as Chris Suplexed Danielson through a table outside the ring.

A “Garcia!” chant broke out and Sammy hit Daniel with a GTH. Guevara didn’t go for the cover but climbed to the top rope. Sammy went for a Shooting Star Press but Garcia got his knees up. Daniel applied the Dragon Slayer in the middle of the ring but Jericho broke it up with a shot to the face with the ROH Championship. Sammy then covered Garcia for the pinfall victory. Jericho Appreciation Society then celebrated to close the show.