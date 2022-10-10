Renee Paquette to sign with AEW

Renee Paquette – a popular and critically acclaimed interviewer and commentator with World Wrestling Entertainment for nearly a decade – is expected to sign with All-Elite Wrestling, according to several sources.

Paquette, who worked as Renee Young for WWE from 2012 to 2020 and was the first woman to announce an entire episode of WWE Raw, “could possibly debut … this week,” according to one source. Dynamite is in Toronto, Paquette’s home town.

AEW has been working to find women to fill some of its TV announcing roles since the company started in 2019. Paquette – who worked with The Score in Canada prior to joining WWE – is a veteran broadcaster with experience conducting interviews, commentating, and hosting pre and post-shows. She would be the company’s biggest announcing signing since Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone. AEW recently signed Saraya Jade Bevis, who is expected to bolster AEW’s women’s division and fill in on announcing duties.

Paquette left WWE in 2020. She began hosting her own podcast, The Sessions, in 2021 and video interviews on her own YouTube channel.

She interviewed several players for the Cincinnati Bengals YouTube channel and website prior to the start of the NFL season. The Bengals announced on Oct. 6 she would begin hosting her own show, Renee All-Dey for the team.

She released a cookbook in May 2021. She co-hosts Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha on Sirius XM with former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Miehsa Tate.

Fightful reported WWE had reached out to Paquette about returning to the company recently, but believed she would begin working with AEW.

Paquette is married to Jon Moxley, AEW World Champion and company mainstay. AEW announced over the weekend it had signed Moxley to a 5-year contract which would include a role as a mentor/coach with the company. Moxley and AEW president Tony Khan were working on a handshake deal prior to the signing. Moxley and Paquette had their first child in June 2021. They live in the Cincinnati area.