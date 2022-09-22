Saraya (Paige) Makes AEW Debut at Dynamite: Grand Slam

Saraya (Paige) is All Elite as the former WWE star made AEW debut on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite following the fatal 4-way match that saw Interim Women’s Champion Toni Storm retain her title over Britt Bake, Serena Deeb, and Athena.

Following the match, Baker was going to attack Storm. Jamie Hayter came out to join in on the beatdown along with Deeb on Storm and Athena. This is when Saraya made the save by walking out, and the heels got out of the ring. She said that this is her house.

Saraya in AEW

AEW President Tony Khan later tweeted out an All Elite graphic. She got a huge pop from the fans.

Paige has not wrestled since December 2017 due to her having spinal stenosis. Her in-ring career ended after she took a bad bump on the back of her neck during a six-woman tag team match. She officially retired from wrestling in April 2018 due to a neck injury.

This past July, Paige announced that the decision to not renew her WWE contract was made by WWE and she wanted to stay with the company.