Friday, April 1, 2022
Report: WWE NXT Stars Encouraged To “Lay It In” During Their Matches

By Andrew Ravens
Randy Orton made headlines on Thursday during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show about the way the WWE NXT wrestlers are trained. He stated that a lot of guys have lost the art of pro wrestling – making moves look devastating but never hurting their opponent. 

He brought up how he has to protect himself because he doesn’t want a broken jaw and taking care of your opponent isn’t something taught in NXT. He added that “they don’t know what the f*ck they’re doing.”

During today’s Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez stated that “Randy Orton is absolutely 100 percent correct” and he has heard that wrestlers in WWE developmental have been told to lay it in (working stuff).

“Bro I don’t know when that changed but I have heard and I am sure that many other people listening to this who might be in the business have heard the same thing – that in developmental, these wrestlers are encouraged to lay it in. They are encouraged to lay it in.”

WWE Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro will defend their titles against The Street Profits and Alpha Academy in a Triple Threat Match on WrestleMania Sunday. 

Randy Orton Slams NXT Talent as Unsafe

