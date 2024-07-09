Rey Mysterio Breaks 12-Year Record With 7/8 WWE Raw Performance

Rey Mysterio has another historic accolade to his legendary career after competing during the July 8, edition of WWE Monday Night Raw.

The show from Ottawa, Canada saw Mysterio team with LWO ally Zelina Vega to face his son ‘Dirty’ Dominik Mysterio and WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan. Despite Dominik being hesitant to team with Liv, the pair would work well together. The finish saw Morgan knock Rey from the top rope, giving Dom the chance to hit the frog splash and get his first-ever win over his father.

The match may not have gone Rey’s way, but Mysterio did make history in the process. This bout marked Rey’s 33rd match on WWE TV since being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2023. Mysterio now holds the record for the most WWE TV matches of any Hall of Famer after being inducted.

The previous was held by Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler who competed 32 times on WWE TV following his induction on the eve of WrestleMania 23 in March 2007. Lawler’s 32nd match would come on the September 10, 2012, Raw, mere hours before Lawler would suffer a heart attack while sat at the commentary table.

Rey Mysterio: Hall of Famer

Mysterio’s induction into the WWE Hall of Fame is just one of the many elite clubs that the Master of the 619 is a part of. In 2007, Rey was the inaugural inductee into the AAA Hall of Fame alongside the posthumous induction of AAA founder Antonio Peña. In 2010, wrestling fans voted for Rey to be inducted into the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame. That year’s class included Rey, Chris Jericho, and the posthumously inducted Wladek Zbyszko.

The Future Of Rey Mysterio

The WWE Hall of Famer may have another record to his name, but time is running out for Rey to add highlights to his legendary career. Mysterio has spoken openly in recent years that his time in the ring is coming to an end. In 2023, Mysterio, who is 49, said that he does not intend to wrestle past 50, suggesting that his career will end very soon.

Though Rey’s career in the ring will be ending in the relatively near future, his time in WWE won’t be over after he hangs up his boots. Rey signed a five-year deal with WWE in 2023 that should keep him around until he is 54 years old. It is possible that Mysterio could wrestle past 50 and if not, WWE would no doubt benefit from keeping Mysterio around in some kind of backstage role, possibly as a trainer in WWE NXT.

Rey Mysterio Will Retire When His Best Is Not Enough