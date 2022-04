Rick Boogs didn’t leave WrestleMania 38 unscathed.

Boogs took part in the opener, teaming with Shinsuke Nakamura. The two challenged The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. At one point in the match, Boogs attempted a double fireman’s carry but his knee gave out.

The Usos ended up winning the match.

Looks like Rick Boogs is in a lot of trouble there. A real shame the first match of #WrestleMania 38 was hampered by injury. Fingers crossed he’s okay. pic.twitter.com/Wpl3s14vwx — Louis Dangoor (@TheLouisDangoor) April 3, 2022

The early word was that Boogs suffered a quad tear. WWE later confirmed it during the WrestleMania broadcast.

SEScoops will keep you posted on the status of Rick Boogs.