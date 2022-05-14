Rick Boogs Injury Update: Ahead of Schedule a Month After Surgery

Rick Boogs has provided an update on the torn quad he sustained at WrestleMania 38.

At the time, doctors told him his quad was “too strong for the tendon” and it was flexing so hard, it ripped the tendon totally off the bone. The heavy metal heavyweight underwent surgery in the week following the injury.

Early estimates had him away from the ring for 6-12 months.

On Saturday morning, Boogs posted a “recovery update” video detailing his current status.

“I’m just doing machines at the gym, like a cookie-cutter right now, that’s all I can do,” said Boogs. “I can’t use the lower extremity, you know what I’m saying, the horse leg, I’ve gotta let that puppy heal.”

Boogs says he’s ahead of schedule on his physical therapy and is eager to test the horse power of the repaired horse leg. He’s also keeping his fanny pack stuffed with fig bars.

Watch Rick Boogs’ latest injury update here:

In the days following his quad tear, Rick Boogs to address the injury and assured fans he will come back bigger, better and stronger.

“From the highest of highs to lowest of lows. Having my beautiful wife with me to experience my first Wrestlemania,” he wrote on Instagram. “Getting the incredible opportunity to open the show! Being able to demonstrate brute strength in front of millions of viewers! Unfortunately, the doctor told me my quad was too strong for the tendon and it was flexing so hard, it ripped the tendon totally off the bone. I’m still incredibly grateful for the experience and for all the love and support. History proves I will come back bigger, better, and stronger. IT’S A MINDSET.”