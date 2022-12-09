Ricky Starks Went Off Script for Promo with MJF on AEW Dynamite (Report)

Ricky Starks had some harsh words for AEW World Champion MJF this week, but these weren’t planned in advance.

During AEW Dynamite, the two had a back and forth, with MJF borrowing from The Rock to call Starks a “roody poo candy a**.”

In response, Starks vowed to become the new AEW World Champion with some choice dialogue.

“I’m slapping that mole off your neck, I’m stomping an a**hole into you, and I’m taking that title.” Ricky Starks.

Off Script

Starks certainly got the attention of fans with his promo this week, but it wasn’t what was originally planned.

During Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez noted that Starks did have a promo written down which was not used.

“I heard from multiple people yesterday that, apparently, he had a whole thing written down. It wasn’t like scripted or anything, but he had a thing written down that he was gonna do. And then he got out there and he just went off [Script.] He just went with it, and he went wild.” Bryan Alvarez.

MJF and Starks will battle for the AEW World Championship on next week’s Winter is Coming edition of Dynamite.

The match will also be for MJF’s $150,000 Dynamite Diamond Ring.

Winter is Coming

This huge main event is just part of a stacked show that will take place next week.

The show will also feature the fourth match in the best-of-seven series between The Elite and AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle.

The Champions currently lead over the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega by 2-1.

The House of Black will also be in action next week against opponents yet to be announced.