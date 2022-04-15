Ricochet & Jinder Mahal Talk Trash Ahead of SmackDown

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown takes place from Worcester, Massachusetts at the DCU Center. The top items advertised for the show include:

Jinder Mahal challenges Ricochet for the Intercontinental championship

Drew McIntyre faces Sami Zayn

We can also expect continued hype for WrestleMania Backlash, including a possible appearance by Raw tag team champions RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle).

Jinder Mahal and Ricochet have been going back and forth on Twitter, talking trash ahead of their championship showdown.

On Thursday, Jinder Mahal wrote that the Modern Day Maharajah will rule once again when he embarrasses the current champion.

Ricochet replied with a sick burn about Mahal’s photo-cropping skills and says Mahal is the one who will be left embarrassed after the match.