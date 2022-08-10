Rikishi Claims He’s Innocent of Latest WWE Car Crash

During this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw, one of the most interesting parts of the show was what was happening in the background.

During several segments, a crashed car could be seen in the background of shots, with WWE Superstars, including Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H checking out the damage.

The crashed car wouldn’t come up until the final moments of Raw, when it was revealed that Dexter Lumis had returned to WWE, appearing in the crowd and starting a program with AJ Styles.

Rikishi Denies Involvement

Before Lumis’ return, many speculated as to who was behind the crashed car on Raw, and whether it was part of the broadcast or something had really happened.

When WWE’s official Twitter account shared an image of the car being towed, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi was quick to deny any involvement.

It wasn’t me FR this time ?? https://t.co/r64ru4Ivq3 — RIKISHI (@TheREALRIKISHI) August 9, 2022

Rikishi Behind the Wheel

With Rikishi not appearing in WWE since November 2020, it may seem odd that some considered him a suspect in the car crash.

Rikishi’s claim of innocence is a reference to his infamous Attitude Era heel turn, after Stone Cold Steve Austin was run down during Survivor Series 1999.

Austin, who had been dealing with severe injuries, was written off of TV for close to a year, before it was revealed that Rikishi had been the one who ran him down.

What was supposed to be the start of a monster heel turn for Rikishi quickly faltered, as Austin would squash the superheavyweight at the No Mercy 2000 Pay Per View.

WWE re-wrote the story, saying that Rikishi had been the driver, but was doing the bidding of established top-heel Triple H.