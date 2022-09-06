Road Dogg Says he has “Survivors Guilt” Over Chyna

In 1997, Joan Laurer debated in the WWF, introduced as Chyna: the imposing bodyguard for D-Generation X.

Chyna’s career would see her become a two-time Intercontinental Champion (the only woman to win the title), as well as a one-time Women’s Champion and the only woman to enter the King of the Ring tournament.

After her 2001 departure, Chyna was never welcomed back to the company before her death in April 2016.

Survivor’s Guilt

One Superstar who worked closely with Chyna is ‘Road Dogg’ Jesse James, who often teamed with the Ninth Wonder of the World in DX.

Speaking on his ‘Oh You Didn’t Know’ podcast, James said that he recently filmed content for an A&E Biographies: WWE Legends episode about the deceased wrestler.

Road Dogg said he got emotional thinking about Chyna, and how like her, he too had problems with drugs and other substances, but is still alive (via Wrestling Inc.)

“They came to my house and I didn’t think I was gonna, I was gonna cry, but it got me, man. Some of that survivor’s guilt comes back, you know what I mean? … I did every horrible thing she ever did, why me? … It got me yesterday and the guy said, ‘Oh, man, that’s gonna be good TV.'”

“I did every horrible thing she ever did, why me?” Road Dogg Jesse James on questioning why he’s alive and Chyna isn’t.

The Hall of Fame

For years, WWE tried to downplay Chyna’s influence, arguing that her career in pornography meant that she could not be acknowledged by the PG-rated promotion.

In recent years, WWE has done a U-turn and now celebrates Chyna, inducting her posthumously into the Hall of Fame in 2019.

While Chyna is worthy of the induction, fans criticized that she was being inducted as part of DX and not as a singles Superstar.

There have been calls for Chyna to receive a second induction, with WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley saying he believes it should happen.