Rumor Killer on WWE SmackDown Superstar

One rumor surrounding a WWE SmackDown superstar has been squashed.

The rumor mill spreads across many industries and the wrestling business is no exception. This has been heightened even further by social media.

Some have even gone as far as to blatantly lie about a credible source issuing a report.

Unfortunately, that seems to be the case here but rest assured it is bogus.

Aliyah Rumor Killer

(via WWE)

Aliyah was scheduled to compete in a Money in the Bank qualifying match on the June 24 episode of WWE SmackDown against Shotzi. She ended up being replaced by Tamina and on the WWE broadcast, it was revealed that Aliyah suffered an injury.

Rumors started spreading that a credible wrestling journalist reported that Aliyah was pulled from the match after being sent down to the WWE Performance Center due to a poor showing in a rehearsal for the match with Shotzi.

That rumor is simply not true as the journalist never reported it.

The real story is Aliyah is in fact dealing with an injury. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio confirmed that WWE’s reasoning for pulling her from the match isn’t a storyline.

Details on the injury are scarce at this time.