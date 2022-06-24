WWE SmackDown Live Results & Discussion (6/24/22)

Welcome to SEScoops’ live results and discussion post for the June 24 episode of SmackDown. This week’s show airs live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

WWE SmackDown Results (6/24)

Sami Zayn def. Shinsuke Nakamura in a Money in the Bank qualifying match

Raquel Rodriguez & Lacey Evans def. Sonya Deville in a Handicap match

Gunther def. Ricochet to retain the Intercontinental Championship

Share your thoughts in the comment section and refresh this page during SmackDown for live updates!

Sheamus & Drew McIntyre Have To Qualify For MITB Again

Drew McIntyre made his way to the ring with Angela the sword to begin tonight’s show. McIntyre claimed that Roman Reigns keeps ducking him and it seems like he is going to have to force his hand. McIntyre vowed to become Mr. Money in the Bank and noted how Brock Lesnar was just given one at SummerSlam. Drew stated that he hopes Lesnar and Reigns beat the hell out of each other so he can cash in and hit them with a Claymore.

Sheamus interrupted with Ridge Holland and Butch. The Brawling Brutes joined McIntyre in the ring and Sheamus claimed that McIntyre was just put in the MITB ladder match because Adam Pearce feels bad for him. Sheamus added that McIntyre’s experience with the MITB contract is watching someone else cash in and take his title.

Paul Heyman interrupted with Adam Pearce by his side. Heyman spoke about the Last Man Standing at SummerSlam and claimed that Roman Reigns will emerge victorious. He said that Pearce has a special announcement to make. Pearce noted that neither McIntyre and Sheamus won their qualifying match and after some influence by Heyman, WWE management has overruled his decision.

Pearce announced that neither Sheamus nor McIntyre will be a part of the Money in the Bank ladder match. Adam added that they can get back into the match if they defeat The Usos tonight. Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos joined the party and high-fived Paul Heyman. Sheamus and McIntyre stared at each other to end the segment.

Sami Zayn Qualified For The Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Shinsuke Nakamura faced Sami Zayn in a Money in the Bank qualifying match on tonight’s SmackDown. Sami controlled the action early and sent Shinsuke to the outside. Zayn connected with an Exploder Suplex that launched Nakamura into the barricade. Sami tried to win the match via count-out but Shinsuke got back into the ring before the ten count. Nakamura knocked Sami to the canvas as SmackDown went to a commercial.

When SmackDown returned, Sami was back in control of the match and taunting the crowd. He hopped to the middle turnbuckle but Nakamura attacked him. Sami booted Shinsuke away and leaped off the turnbuckle into a roundhouse kick from Nakamura for a two count. Zayn responded with a Michinuko Driver for a close two count.

Nakamura and Sami battled on the turnbuckle. Sami knocked him down but Shinsuke popped right back up and crotched Nakamura on the top rope. Zayn avoided the Kinshasa and rolled Shinsuke up using the ropes for leverage. The referee caught Sami and stopped counting. Nakamura capitalized with a strike for a near fall.

Shinsuke connected with a spin kick to the face and went for the Kinshasa but Sami got out of the ring. Nakamura chased Sami around the ring and caught him with the Kinshasa. Nakamura rolled Sami back into the ring but Sami caught him with a Helluva Kick for the pinfall victory. Sami Zayn has qualified for the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

Viking Raiders Returned

New Day competed in a dance-off with Jinder Mahal and Shanky tonight on SmackDown. Shanky was having a good time and Jinder Mahal got annoyed. Shanky shoved Jinder away and Mahal retreated. Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) returned and beat New Day & Shanky down.

Sonya Deville then spoke with Adam Pearce and mocked him for the way he’s treating the women’s division right now. Deville claimed that the women’s division was saying Pearce is in over his head. Sonya wondered why she hasn’t had a match on SmackDown yet but Raquel Rodriguez gets a qualifying match. Pearce then told Sonya that she’d be facing Lacey Evans & Raquel Rodriguez in a Handicap match next.

Raquel Rodriguez & Lacey Evans Picked Up A Victory

Sonya Deville faced Lacey Evans and Raquel Rodriguez in a Handicap match. Shayna Baszler and Xia Li accompanied Deville to the ring. Evans and Rodriguez got the win after Lacey hi the Woman’s Right. After the match, Baszler and Li attacked from behind. Rodriguez and Evans held strong and knocked them out of the ring.

Natalya Dressed Up Like Ronda Rousey

Natalya came to the ring with a baby stroller and was dressed like Ronda Rousey as SmackDown went to a commercial break. Natalya spoke as if she was Rousey and claimed that she is the saddest woman on the planet.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey’s theme hit and she made her way to the ring. Ronda said that the closest Natalya will ever get to becoming a main attraction in the company is dressing up like her. A brawl then broke out and Natalya hit Ronda with the stroller. Natalya then retreated out of the ring to end the segment. Ronda Rousey will defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Natalya at WWE Money in the Bank.

"The closest you'll ever get to being a main attraction in this company, is dressing up like me."@RondaRousey is not holding back ? #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/OtPl45Y93N — WWE (@WWE) June 25, 2022

Gunther Retained The Intercontinental Championship

Gunther defended the Intercontinental Championship against Ricochet tonight on SmackDown. Ludwig Kaiser accompanied Gunther to the ring. Gunther dominated the action early and delivered a Body Slam to Ricochet. Gunther followed it up with a big boot to the face and then an uppercut that sent the challenger to the canvas.

Ludwig instructed Gunther to stay on Ricochet and the champion applied a Half Crab in the middle of the ring. Ricochet screamed in pain and Gunther transitioned into a Crossface. Ricochet was able to escape and reach the ropes to break the hold.

Ricochet hit an Enziguri but Gunther stayed on his feet. Ricochet hit a knee strike but Gunther responded with a big Clothesline and some chops to the chest. Gunther connected with a German Suplex and a massive Dropkick. Gunther then planted Ricochet with a Powerbomb for the pinfall victory to retain the Intercontinental Championship.