Rob Van Dam On Working With AEW: “Never Say Never”

Rob Van Dam recently spoke with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston about the possibility of working with AEW and his current relationship with WWE.

Back in 2019, Van Dam made a one-night return to WWE for the special Raw Reunion episode of Raw on July 22, 2019. RVD was inducted into the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame class. He later made an appearance at the 2022 Hall of Fame ceremony.

Since then, the former WWE Champion has been wrestling in Pro Wrestling NOAH and competed at NOAH Destination 2022. Van Dam & Masato Tanaka defeated NOSAWA Rongai & Super Crazy in a hardcore tag team match. He also competed at the CyberFight Festival 2022 when he made his Pro Wrestling NOAH debut. He teamed with the Stinger duo of Hayata and Yoshinari Ogawa to defeat Kaito Kiyomiya, Daisuke Harada and Yo-Hey.

“Never Say Never”

When speaking with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, the former ECW World Champion spoke about his current view of the landscape of pro wrestling and any connections he might have to the major companies in the business.

The former WWE Champion:

“Oh, it’d be awesome. Yeah. You know what, I kind of feel like, if they wanted me there, that I would be there. They would make it so that I would want to be there. And so I mean, I’m on the front without having any, just being on the fence and not feeling you know, hungry. Or either way, just, whatever happens, happens, like RVD is, you know, I kind of feel like, like that. I mean,

I don’t know, what they want to do, what their plan is, what their agenda is, for all their talent now. You know, seems like they want more normal looking people that normal people look at, that normal-looking people could relate to maybe, I really don’t even know, it’s whatever.

WWE Legends Deal

Van Dam continued, “But you know, I am, I’m around. And I do have a legends deal with WWE, which is merchandise related. But I’m not somebody that they call a lot to pop up at a meet and greet or anything, you know, and for whatever reason, maybe they think I don’t want to do it, and they don’t want to bother me, whatever.

For that matter, just like my documentary said, I mean, that was the takeaway from the icons, WWE icons documentary for me to take away was that WWE doesn’t think that I want it or that or that I want it bad enough, because of my laid back attitude. And, and because they think that I would maybe change in ways they wanted me to if I did want it.

So, I don’t know, I think they kind of got it right, you know, so maybe they just, I don’t know. But to answer your question, though, you know, honestly, how I feel about it. I say, you know, never say never, because I am still wrestling a lot more this year than I thought I would last year I only wrestled like twice the whole year.”

Watch Steve’s interview with Rob Van Dam here: