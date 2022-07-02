RVD Reveals His Thoughts On Riddle

RVD and Matt Riddle have a lot of things in common. Both the fun-loving superstars have gotten over with the crowd in a short amount of time and people love them for their unique personas.

The former ECW world champion recently had an interview with Jonah Ferstand of Rewind Recap Relive podcast. He talked about things such as Vince McMahon stepping down as the WWE CEO and more.

RVD was also asked about Matt Riddle’s rise in WWE. The wrestling veteran claimed that he likes the young star’s character:

“I like it. I like his character. I think the fans do, too. Especially the same kind of fans that would find the stoner part and the martial arts part appealing. He’s over and he’s a cool guy, too. I met him years ago at a marijuana fundraiser.

I smoked with him in The Grotto at the Playboy Mansion when I met him. I knew him from the UFC, so yeah, he’s cool.” said RVD, “I think his character’s cool and he seems to be having fun with it.”

Apart from this, The Whole F’n Show talked about Game Changer Wrestling and the comparison it draws to the original ECW run by Paul Heyman.

He revealed that fellow ECW original Sabu who was wrestling for GCW at the time told him the same thing a couple of years ago. He said that the extreme promotion felt like the new ECW.

You can check out RVD’s full interview on Rewind Recap Relive podcast below: