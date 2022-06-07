Ryback Claims WWE Tried Bringing Him Back After Cody Rhodes Injury

Former WWE superstar Ryback has a new claim regarding the company.

WWE is set to be without its top babyface on Raw for a while. Cody Rhodes has suffered a complete tear of his right pectoral muscle. He ended up gutting it out and performed at Hell in a Cell despite the fact that most of his pec and arm was bruised.

Cody ended up defeating Seth Rollins but he’ll be undergoing surgery this week. The recovery period usually takes four to six months.

Ryback At It Again

In a recent post on his Twitter account, Ryback claimed he received a call from WWE regarding a potential return to the company.

.@WWE presents a shitty settlement and has @JohnLaurinaitis call after @CodyRhodes gets injured. No thank you! All wrongs of the past must be made right. I’m going to win the RYBACK TM and can wrestle as RYBACK legally anyways. You know what you have to do @VinceMcMahon — The Big Guy Ryback (@Ryback) June 7, 2022

Ryback and WWE have been in a legal battle over name rights. It’s led to the former WWE superstar lashing out at Vince McMahon and his empire. He’s even taken personal digs at the WWE Chairman.

Despite a red hot start to the “Ryback” character in WWE, things fizzled out and the two sides parted ways back in August 2016.