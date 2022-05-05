WWE Hall of Famer Slams Ryback Over Nasty Comments Towards Vince McMahon

Booker T has lost all respect for Ryback after the Big Guy’s recent comments about WWE boss Vince McMahon.

Ryback was cut by WWE back in 2016, although he maintains that he left the company voluntarily.

Since then, Ryback has consistently bashed WWE and Vince McMahon, claiming the company is illegally suppressing his social media accounts.

Recently, Ryback attacked Vince McMahon on Twitter, calling the WWE Chairman’s deceased mother Vicky Askew a “wh*re.”

Askew died in January 2022 at the age of 101.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker addressed Ryback’s vulgar comment:

“When you’re talking about somebody that you don’t know, that right there for me is taking it to another level… I have no problem or personal issues with Ryback or anything like that but I’m not someone that hides up under a rock or anything or that’s afraid to tackle a situation like this one right here. My thing is this. Ryback didn’t make it in the WWE, right? That’s a fact, he didn’t make it in the WWE.

“A person that says something like that, I just do not have a whole lot of respect for him. The thing is, if I saw him in his face, I’ll tell him, ‘I don’t have a lot of respect for you at all if any.’ Seriously, that’s just the type of person I am. I do know if I ever was to run across Ryback ever again in any form, he would not be receiving a handshake.”

Despite claiming to stand by the comments he made, Ryback has since deleted the tweet where he insulted McMahon’s mother.