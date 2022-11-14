Sammy Guevara Gets Heavy Boos from Dubai Crowd at Global Titans Debut

Are the fans in Dubai excited at the prospect of AEW‘s Sammy Guevara one day stepping into the ring as a boxer?

In a word, no.

Guevara appeared at the Global Titans Boxing event in Dubai last night but served as a backstage correspondent and commentator.

Speaking to the crowd, Guevara asked if they wanted to see him in the ring one day, earning loud boos from the audience.

Irked by the response, the former AEW TNT Champion asked again and earned an even louder negative reaction.

Despite the negative reaction from the crowd at the Coca-Cola Arena, Guevara said he would consider getting in the ring under the right circumstances.

Sammy Guevara: Pro Boxer?

The crowd in Dubai may not be interested in seeing Guevara competing in pro boxing, but that is the reported plan.

After Guevara was announced for the Global Titans event, Dave Meltzer reported that the show’s promoters are hopeful that Guevara will compete at a future show.

The former AEW TNT Champion does not have any professional fighting experience.

Guevara in AEW

Joining AEW in February 2019, Guevara is a record-tying three-time AEW TNT Champion, an accolade he shares with Cody Rhodes.

Once part of the Inner Circle, Guevara is now part of the Jericho Appreciation Society.

The Spanish God’s actions out of the ring have also been noteworthy, as he engaged in an altercation with Eddie Kingston earlier this year, and was more recently attacked by Andrade El Idolo.

Guevara’s most recent match came on last week’s AEW Dynamite, where he lost to Bryan Danielson in a two out of three falls match.

After the show went off the air, Danielson offered to shake Guevara’s hand, who gave him the middle finger instead.