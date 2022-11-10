What Happened with Sammy Guevara After AEW Dynamite Went Off the Air?

Sammy Guevara was in no mood for sportsmanship after this week’s AEW Dynamite wrapped up filming.

This week’s Dynamite took place from the Aggannis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts, and saw the promotion continue on the road to Full Gear.

Guevara and Danielson

In the main event of this week’s AEW Dynamite, Sammy Guevara faced off against Bryan Danielson in a two-out-of-three falls match.

The first fall saw Danielson get a DQ victory after being hit in the face with a steel chair by Guevara.

A rising knee strike to a bloodied Danielson quickly tied the score, with one victory each.

The tiebreaker fall saw Danielson win the match via submission, locking in the former three-time AEW TNT Champion into a double arm-bar submission.

After the show, Danielson offered his hand in a sign of respect, but Guevara did not shake back.

Instead, the Spanish God flipped off Danielson and stormed off to bring the show to an end.

Facing off Again

Guevara didn’t get the win this week, but will get another shot at Danielson at next week’s AEW Full Gear 2022 Pay-Per-View.

The pair will be joined by Claudio Castagnoli and Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho in a four-way match for the Wizard’s title.

This week’s Dynamite also saw Saraya confirm that she is medically cleared and will also compete at Full Gear where she’ll face Britt Baker DDS.

AEW Full Gear will be headlined by AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defending against MJF, who earned a title match by winning the Casino Ladder Match at All Out.