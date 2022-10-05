Sammy Guevara Is ‘Exhausted’ Of All The Drama In Wrestling

Sammy Guevara is tired of the backstage drama in wrestling.

The AEW star has made many headlines in the last few weeks. Most of it however has been about his behavior behind the scene rather than his work on TV. Whether it be his altercation with Eddie Kingston or the recent exchange with Andrade, Guevara has constantly been part of negative press coverage pertaining to the company.

The former TNT champion apparently addressed the latest accusations against him on his Vlog. Sammy Guevara claimed that he tries to mind his own business. Still somehow, he finds himself being targeted every couple of weeks:

“There’s just so much drama that goes on in wrestling, it’s really exhausting, It’s tiring. Seems like every couple of weeks is something. I’m minding my own business, on vacation, and then, you know, people want to start drama with me. It is what it is. It’s the life I signed up for, I suppose. But it’s definitely tiring and maybe I’ll need to go on another vacation next week because [it’s] stressful.”

The heat between Sammy Guevara and Andrade came to light after the latter spoke about the former in a recent interview. The former NXT champion claimed that Guevara complained to him about being too stiff in the ring. Sammy has since fired back saying that Andrade would be jobless if it wasn’t for his father in law Ric Flair.